Fox leads High Point to 83-78 win over Campbell (Jan 19, 2017)

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Andre Fox nailed 4 of 5 from beyond the arc for 16 points as High Point knocked off Campbell, 83-78 on Thursday night.

Anthony Lindauer hit 3 of 4 field goals for another 16 points and Tarique Thompson added 14 for High Point (9-10, 3-4 Big South). Miles Bowman Jr. chipped in 10 points and pulled down 13 rebounds with two blocks.

Campbell held a 41-35 lead at the break. The Camels were 8-0 this season when leading at halftime, but High Point challenged that with a 12-0 run, capped by Lindauer’s trey, to go ahead 53-49 with 13:16 left. Campbell rallied to tie at 66 following a Marcus Burk 3-pointer at the 7:08 mark. Jamal Wright answered with a 3-point jumper and the Panthers held on for the win.

Chris Clemons, who became just the third sophomore in Big South history to top 1,000 career points, led Campbell (10-9, 3-4) with 29.