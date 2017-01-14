Foster’s 21 paces No. 8 Creighton in rout of D2 Truman St. (Jan 14, 2017)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Foster scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and eighth-ranked Creighton defeated Division II Truman State 101-69 on Saturday.

Creighton (17-1) dunked eight times and put the Bulldogs away with a 17-2 run in the second half that pushed the lead to 75-46. The Bluejays had each of their starters on the bench before the midway point of the second half, and the lead grew to as many as 36.

For Creighton, the game counted on its record and in the statistics, but won’t be factored into its RPI. It was an exhibition for the Bulldogs from Kirksville, Missouri.

Truman State (13-4), playing its third game in three days, missed eight of its first nine shots and Creighton got out to leads of 17-3, 26-8 and 43-23. Connor Erickson led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Creighton dunked on four of five field goals in the middle of the first half, but was sloppy during a few stretches.

Truman State, down 20, closed the half on an 11-2 run, with Erickson scoring eight straight points and Jake Velky burying a deep 3-pointer.

Foster scored six straight points to start the second half, and the Bluejays were never threatened.

BIG PICTURE

Truman State: The Bulldogs earned a $35,000 guarantee for showing up, and their players made lifetime memories facing a top-10 opponent in a major arena. The Bulldogs played in front of a crowd of 17,466 – more than 50 times their home average of 338.

Creighton: The Big East mandated that the Bluejays play, rather than take the day off, so all 10 teams in the league would have less than a 48-hour turnaround before Monday’s Martin Luther King Day ”Big East Marathon.” Few potential Division I opponents were available, so instead of playing a team that could pull down their strength of schedule, the Bluejays invited the Division II Bulldogs.

UP NEXT

Truman State plays at Maryville (Mo.) on Thursday.

Creighton plays at Xavier on Monday.