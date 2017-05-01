SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) Junior forward Rashed Anthony is transferring from Seton Hall.

Coach Kevin Willard announced Anthony’s decision Monday, saying the Orangeburg, South Carolina, resident will earn his bachelor’s degree this month and has decided to transfer for his final season of athletic eligibility.

Anthony appeared in 87 games for the Pirates.

Despite his departure, the Pirates have seven returning letter winners for next season, bringing back roughly 90 percent of their scoring and rebounding from last season’s NCAA Tournament squad.

