Former Oregon Duck Malik Hairston Continues Career Overseas

Malik Hairston will continue a successful playing career overseas signing with his eighth team.

Former Oregon Ducks Guard Malik Hairston has spent the majority of his post-college playing time overseas. He graduated from Oregon in 2008 and was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, who released him as a casualty of ‘too many pieces’ at the Small Forward puzzle.

On Monday, Hairston signed with Hapoel Jerusalem for the remainder of the season. It is the former Oregon Standouts fifth stop in International Play since being in the NBA. Last season he averaged 12 points and 4 rebounds per game for AEK Athens but his contract was terminated in August for failing a medical examination before the start of the season.

OFFICIAL: Malik Hairston signed with @JerusalemBasket for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/9CnOinuT38 — Winner League (@WinnerLeague) January 2, 2017

The signing marks his eighth overall team in his career after leaving the University of Oregon. With the Ducks starting in 2008 along with Maarty Leunan and Bryce Taylor he tallied 1,000 career points. He also pushed the Oregon Ducks to the NCAA Tournament on multiple occasions in his College Career.

In Euroleague play from 2010-2014 Malik Hairson averaged 25 minutes per game hitting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range. He averaged just over 10 points per game.

Hapoel Jerusalem takes on Lithuania on Wednesday. Hairston joins a familiar name in Amare’ Stoudemire who is already with the team.

