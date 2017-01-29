Former Indiana Basketball star Yogi Ferrell signs with Dallas Mavericks

Yogi Ferrell continues NBA rookie season on the move. Indiana Basketball’s all-time assists leader signs a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA teams have hit the point in the season where they are allowed to start signing players to 10-day contracts. This is great news for one former Indiana Hoosier, Yogi Ferrell. Ferrell played in 10 games with the Brooklyn Nets this season before being released and assigned to The Long Island Nets.

As expected, Mavs today waived Pierre Jackson & signed guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day. Ferrell played in 10 games in Nov/Dec with Brooklyn — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) January 28, 2017

In 18 games with the Nets D-League affiliate, Ferrell was averaging 18.7 points per game on 42.2% shooting. Ferrell’s most recent career high includes dropping 34 points in a win verse Delaware on December 30th.

The Dallas Mavericks are rank the worst team in the NBA in points per game (96.7). They are also the fourth worst in assists per game, averaging 20.1 per game. The Mavericks have seen a string of injuries to their point guards. Derron Williams is battling a toe injury and J.J. Barea has been ruled out until after the All-Star break.

Head Coach Rick Carlisle has already been talking up Yogi Ferrell this weekend.

“Yogi is one of the guys high on the call-up list in the D-League, so we’ll take a good hard look at him. He’s demonstrated that he’s as quick a study as we’ve ever seen. High basketball IQ.” – Rick Carlisle

Yogi Ferrell heard the comments made by Carlisle and credits his time as a Hoosier.

“I am a student of the game. I like to learn it and watch it. I think film is the best thing for me so that I can see it and apply it on the court. I come from a program where basketball I.Q. is everything. With the years that I had back in college, it has definitely helped prepare me for this level.” – Yogi Ferrell

Players such as Cody Zeller (Charlotte Hornets), Victor Oladipo (Oklahoma City Thunder), Noah Vonleh (Portland Trail Blazers), and Troy Williams (Memphis Grizzlies) are all among former teammates of Ferrell. Yogi’s final season at Indiana was tremendous, averaging 17.3 points per game and passing Michael Lewis as the all-time assists leader with 633.

Since 1993-94 season, Yogi Ferrell leads the entire Big Ten in points produced in his career (2,076).

Indiana’s most recent stand-out point guard will get an ample opportunity to show his worth. The Dallas Mavericks will play a stretch of five games in the next ten days. Ferrell’s return to the NBA will be something Hoosiers should have their eyes on.

The Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 7pm ET.

