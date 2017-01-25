Former Duke Player, Assistant Coach Leads Marquette to Top 10 Upsets

Former Blue Devil Steve Wojciechowski is having an excellent season as the head coach of Marquette University recording back-to-back wins over Top 10 teams.

Former Duke point guard and associate head coach Steve Wojciechowski took over the Marquette basketball program in 2014. He’s excelled in is head coaching career with the Golden Eagles so far, leading his team to two straight upsets over Top 10 teams in the Big East.

Wojo has Marquette on an excellent winning streak featuring two victories over No. 7 Creighton and reigning NCAA Champions No. 1 Villanova. The Golden Eagles dominated on the road at Creighton. They excelled offensively and led for most of the game en route to a 102-94 win.

Things were a lot different when they hosted Villanova last night. Marquette was down by as many as 17 to the Wildcats and didn’t lead until the final seconds. The Golden Eagles ended up winning against the top-ranked team 74-72.

Steve Wojciechowski played for the Blue Devil under Coach K from 1994-1998. As a senior Wojo was named the national defensive player of the year. He joined the Duke Basketball program as an assistant coach one year after graduating, and was promoted to associate head coach in 2008. On the Duke staff, he helped lead the Blue Devils to two national titles in 2001 and 2010.

He was hired as head coach of Marquette in 2014 and has a 47-38 record with the Golden Eagles. Despite the great win, Wojciechowski has even high expectations for his team noting after the game that “this is not our destination“. Wojo currently has his team ranked 4th in the Big East and looking at a bid in the NCAA Tournament this postseason.

Congrats to former Blue Devil Steve Wojciechowski on the huge upsets over Top 10 opponents. His team’s performances are near the top of what has become a crazy week in college basketball.

