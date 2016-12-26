Former Arizona Wildcat Richard Jefferson posterized Olympians and stole the show

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Championship, and today, Christmas day, they beat them again.

The Cavs beat the Golden State Warriors by one measly point, 109-108, on a Kyrie Irvin game-winning lay up. It was a Christmas Day rematch between the two teams who battled in the 2016 NBA Finals. Most fans thought this would be a great game, and they were right but they didn’t expect our Wildcat Richard Jefferson to steal the show with his posterizing dunks.

Part of the Cavs impressive win can be attributed to Jefferson, one of the Cav’s two former Arizona Wildcats Veterans, who is still wowing fans. He’s no spring chicken, but today, if you didn’t know how long he has been playing you would have thought he was in the prime of his career.

Former Arizona Wildcat Richard Jefferson announced he was going to retire after the Cavs won the NBA Championship in 2016 then changed his mind. Cleveland fans begged Jefferson to not hang up his kicks, and before their celebration parade mentioned he just might stay around for another season.

Well, it seems that returning for another season was a great idea and Rich has not disappointed Cavaliers fans in the least.

His fun SnapChat stories and antics in the White House after POTUS congratulated his team for winning the Championship are not the only things getting him attention. This Christmas, on a nationally televised and much-anticipated rematch between his team and the Golden State Warriors, this veteran NBA Player showed he still has some hops and fire in him.

First Richard dunked on one of the best players in the NBA, Kevin Durant.

Richard Jefferson Dunks on Kevin Durant Warriors vs Cavaliers Dec 25, 2016 2016 17 NBA Season: https://t.co/EEhc8qdkw4 qua @YouTube — NBA Game Highlights (@RatchfordLinda) December 26, 2016

Then Jefferson Dunked on top of Klay Thompson; posterized is the word:

Best home record in the NBA (16-2).✔️ Undefeated at home on #NBAXmas (6-0).✔️ Best fans in the world.✔️ pic.twitter.com/kEjXB2QkMg — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 25, 2016

Lakers Head Coach, fellow Wildcat, and Jefferson’s very close friend put in his two cents after watching Jefferson’s dunks.

Walton watched Cavs-Warriors and threw lobs at close friend Richard Jefferson on his dunks: "Someone's got to test him for HGH." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 26, 2016

In other Cleveland Cavaliers Arizona Wildcats news, Channing Frye decided to update his own Wiki as reported today:

Apparently Channing Frye adjusted his own Wikipedia page ????????#WelcomeToFryeIsland (via Richard Jefferson's Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/Sp5zQr1ETm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 26, 2016

And how could we not include some of the funniest tweets on the night:

I still can't believe Richard Jefferson dunked on Klay Thompson. Richard Jefferson probably has slacks older than Klay Thompson — Isdamid Seylin (@sideeyespecial) December 26, 2016

If you really sit and think about it Richard Jefferson old ass dunked on TWO Olympic Gold Medalist today at age 36 — I AM (@ComplexGenius) December 26, 2016

What a great present from our Wildcat for NBA fans all over the world. Let there be peace in the world, and Richard, please give us more of this! BearDown Richard!

