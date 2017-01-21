Fordham edges UMass after wild final minute (Jan 21, 2017)

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Chris Sengfelder scored 20 points, including two free throws with three seconds left after intercepting an inbounds pass, and Fordham pulled out a 71-68 win over UMass on Saturday.

Antwoine Anderson’s layup rimmed out of Fordham’s hoop with 18 seconds left, giving UMass a final chance. Donte Clark’s shot in the crowded paint missed but the ball went out of bounds to the Minutemen. Fordham’s Chuba Ohams tipped the inbounds pass under the UMass basket that Sengfelder grabbed.

The final sequence was set up by a confusing three-shot possession for Fordham. Prokop Slanina’s putback gave the Rams a 69-66 lead with 46 seconds left. It was allowed following a lengthy review in which officials determined Anderson got a shot off in time that hit the rim to reset the shot clock, which had been reset prematurely following another shot by Anderson that was blocked at the rim.

Javontae Hawkins added 18 points for Fordham (9-11, 3-4 Atlantic 10). Clark led UMass (12-8, 2-5) with 17.