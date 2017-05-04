Florida State extends Hamilton’s contract through 2019-20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State has extended basketball coach Leonard Hamilton’s contract through the 2019-20 season.

The deal was announced Thursday. The contract had been set to expire after the 2018-19 season.

Hamilton has coached the Seminoles for 15 seasons and is the winningest coach in school history at 282-196. Florida State was 26-9 last season and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.

The Seminoles have won 20 or more games 10 times during Hamilton’s tenure and have advanced to NCAA play five times the past nine years.

Next season will be Hamilton’s 30th year as a college coach. He has a 482-406 record at Oklahoma State, Miami and Florida State