Florida Gulf Coast holds off Kennesaw State late, 78-75 (Jan 12, 2017)

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) Marc-Eddy Norelia and Brandon Goodwin combined to score 41 points and Florida Gulf Coast held on late to post a 78-75 win over Kennesaw State Thursday night.

Aubrey Williams converted a three-point play with :18 left to get Kennesaw State within two, 77-75, but Tyler Hooker’s 3-point attempt with :02 left was blocked by Zach Johnson.

Norelia, sidelined the last month for personal reasons, returned to the lineup to lead the Eagles with 21 points. Goodwin added another 20 and Demetris Morant added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

FGC (13-5, 2-0) extended its win streak to six games and won its 12th straight game against Kennesaw State (6-12, 0-2), the longest active head-to-head streak in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Nick Masterson pumped in 21 points and Williams and Kendrick Ray each added another 20 points, accounting for 61 of the Owls’ 75 points.