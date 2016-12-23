Florida Gulf Coast dominates Florida National 107-50 (Dec 22, 2016)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Antravious Simmons scored 18 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting and Florida Gulf Coast cruised to a 107-50 win over USCAA member Florida National University on Thursday night.

Rayjon Tucker finished with 17 points on a perfect 6 of 6 nights shooting, while Demetris Morant added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (9-5), who shot a blistering 66.7 percent from the field and dished out 30 assists on their 44 total field goals.

All 13 members of the Florida Gulf Coast team accounted for at least one basket.

Antonio Sims was the only Conquistador in double figures with 14 points. Florida National shot just 28.3 percent overall.

Florida Gulf Coast opened on a 21-6 scoring stretch and dominated from start to finish. Simmons flushed home a dunk and hit the subsequent free throw for a 3-point play in the final minute of the first half to stretch the lead past 30.