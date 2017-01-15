Florida Gators Basketball: Why This Team Can Be Special

Mike White’s second season as head coach of the Florida Gators men’s basketball team could be special. Here’s what makes UF so intriguing.

This Florida Gators team has a lot to be optimistic about. The depth on the bench has dramatically improved over years past, the starters are playing more consistently, and the coaching staff is making all the right moves.

All of this will lead this team to playing some important games in March.

The Gators are not only a good team, but they have the potential to be a great team. At 14-3 (5-0),

Florida is on pace to exceed 20 wins this season. That would be the most in Mike White’s short tenure and the most since 2014, when they made the Final Four.

Don’t be fooled either; this team is not playing a bunch of cupcake teams either. They have a very tough schedule, and it’s the Gators’ resilience that gives them the ability to win close games against some tough teams.

2014-2015

SOS: 4th

Non-Con SOS: 28th

vs Top 50: 1-7

RPI: 71st

Record: 16-17

2015-2016

SOS: 11th

Non-Con SOS: 5th

vs Top 50: 2-7

RPI: 52nd

Record: 19-14

2016-2017

SOS: 2nd

Non-Con SOS: 1st

vs Top 50: 4-3

RPI: 3rd

Record: 14-3

As shown above, this has been the hardest schedule that Florida has faced in quite a while—yet, they’re winning more. Not only are the winning more against tough competition, but they’re also are beating the teams they’re supposed to beat. This will help come Selection Sunday.

The selection committee will see that Florida has avoided bad losses, which has been a problem over the last two years.

If that still isn’t enough proof that Florida is for real, this next fact will be. Florida has a harder strength of schedule and non-conference strength of schedule than the powerhouse Kentucky Wildcats, but they also have a higher RPI than them, as well.

Does that mean they are better than Kentucky, or will beat them when they play each other? No. But it means that this team is legit, and they will not be an easy team to beat come March.

For Florida to make its dreams of a deep run in March a reality, it will need to improve in

certain areas. Overall consistency on both sides will have to improve as it can be an issue.

Defensive rebounding has been an issue, as well. Great teams like Duke, and Kentucky will hurt you with that. Leaders like KeVaughn Allen and Kasey Hill will have to take another step before March comes.

Finally, bench players like Canyon Barry and Chris Chiozza will have to continue playing some key minutes.

Florida still has some tough games left, and a lot will be learned in that time. It still has Kentucky, and South Carolina on the schedule—and it plays each team twice—and will play Georgia again on the road.

The Gators will also play scrappy teams like Arkansas at home and Vanderbilt on the road.

There’s a lot to like about this year’s Florida Gators men’s basketball team. The depth has improved, the starters are playing more consistently, and the coaches are giving the fans something to be optimistic about.

Can they turn this into something special? Only time will tell. It will be fun to watch.

