Florida Gators Basketball: UF Remains Undefeated In SEC Play

The Florida Gators basketball team continued its exceptional start to the 2016-17 season with an 80-67 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2016-17 season. After missing the NCAA Tournament in both 2015 and 2016, the Gators are winning at a rate that should end the drought.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Gators continued to excel in conference play with an 80-67 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Florida’s clash with Alabama was its second road game against an SEC opponent. After defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, Dec. 29, the Gators built upon that success with another signature victory.

Behind strong showings by Kasey Hill and Keith Stone, Florida picked up an 80-67 win and improved to 13-3 overall and 4-0 in the SEC.

The #Gators moved to 4-0 in the SEC with an 80-67 win at Alabama, led by Keith Stone's 14 points. Check out the highlights. #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/QmC4QC8nBj — Gators M-Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 11, 2017

Despite trailing by one point with less than eight minutes on the clock in the second half, Florida won by 13 points.

Stone scored a team-high 14 points and recorded two rebounds, one offensive board, two assists, and one steal in 16 minutes. He shot 4-of-6 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range, and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

It was the third time this season that the promising young freshman has scored at least 10 points in a game.

Taking nothing away from Stone, the most encouraging development against Alabama was the continued emergence of Hill. The senior failed to live up to the hype during his first three seasons, but is beginning to establish himself as one of the most well-rounded players in the SEC.

Hill finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and five steals in 35 minutes against the Crimson Tide.

In four SEC games, Hill is averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.3 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. He’s still struggling to convert his free throws, but has become more efficient from the field.

For as long as Hill is playing well, the Gators should have a chance to win the conference.

Look familiar?@GatorsMBK Canyon Barry has the same underhanded shooting stroke that his dad, Rick Barry, made famous. pic.twitter.com/BQ9BBWBAfN — ESPNU (@ESPNU) January 11, 2017

The other key to victory was the continued solidification of Canyon Barry’s place as a reliable sixth man. He scored 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc against Alabama.

In turn, Barry has scored at least 13 points in five of the Gators’ past six games.

At 13-3 overall and 4-0 in SEC play, the Gators are primed and ready to return to the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

This article originally appeared on