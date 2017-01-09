Florida Gators Basketball: KeVaughn Allen Wins SEC Player Of The Week

Florida Gators men’s basketball star KeVaughn Allen earned the SEC Player of the Week award with his stellar showings against Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team is in the midst of the most successful season of the post Billy Donovan era. Florida is 12-3 through 15 games and securing victories that should help it reach the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

As the Gators continue to win games, the team’s primary scoring threat is adding accolades of his own to his resume.

KeVaughn Allen showed flashes of potential stardom during his freshman season in 2015-16. Thus far in 2016-17, he’s turned flashes into borderline consistency in the way he’s been slashing, attacking, and shooting Florida to victory.

Per SECSports.com, Allen has been honored for his tremendous play with the SEC Player of the Week award.

Allen began this past week by putting up 14 points, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals during a 70-63 win over the Ole Miss Rebels. He shot 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line with a number of momentum-swinging baskets.

It was a strong performance that served as the prelude to a dominant showing the next time out.

In a clash with the rival Tennessee Volunteers, Allen dominated on both ends of the floor with 23 points, five rebounds, one assist, and four steals. Allen was surgical in the way he tore Tennessee to shreds.

He shot 8-of-13 from the field, went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and hit three free throws.

????Career high alert???? KeVaughn Allen just passed his career high of 3 steals (North Florida, 12/1/16) with 4️⃣ ???? — Gators M-Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 7, 2017

In a game with 13 lead changes and six ties, Allen’s performance helped Florida defeat Tennessee 83-70. The Gators trailed 33-32 at halftime, but Allen scored 16 points in the second half, including 11 in the final 7:39 alone.

On the strength of his stellar showing against the Volunteers, Florida improved to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Allen is now averaging 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.3 3-point field goals made in 28.1 minutes on a slash line of .462/.427/.848.

