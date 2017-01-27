Florida Gators Basketball: Can Eric Hester Build On LSU Game?

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team finally found its rhythm from beyond the arc against LSU. Is Eric Hester the key to turning the shooting woes around?

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team endured a brief two-game losing streak that highlighted its biggest flaw. Over the course of its losses to the South Carolina Gamecocks and Vanderbilt Commodores, Florida shot a combined 8-of-42 from 3-point range.

With their backs against the wall, the Gators responded with the greatest shooting performance in program history.

Florida dominated the LSU Tigers with an impressive 102-71 road victory in Baton Rouge. The highlight of the game was Mike White’s crew sinking a school record 19 3-point field goals on 33 attempts.

No player was as much of a pleasant surprise during the 3-point barrage than freshman guard Eric Hester.

Hester came off the bench to provide the Gators with a career-high 16 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in just 17 minutes. It was just the third time this season that Hester played at least 10 minutes in a single game.

According to Ryan Young of SEC Country, Hester’s high school coach, John Bianchi, was ecstatic to see the progress his former player has made.

“Offensively he showed last night his shooting’s gotten better. In high school he was so athletic and got to the rim very well and his mid-range (game) in high school was one of the best things about him also. He knew that coming into college he had to work on his 3-point shot,” Bianchi said.

The question is: can it last?

Florida is one of the most erratic 3-point shooting teams in the country, which could be its downfall. It made 19 3-point field goals against LSU, but it also went 0-for-17 from distance during a four-point loss to South Carolina.

With these performances separated by mere days, it’s fair to question whether or not Florida can discover stability from beyond the arc.

.@ericdhester6 is one of two true freshmen in the NCAA this season to record a 1.000 FG% in a single game with @SavStateTigers's R. Kelly Jr — Gators M-Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 26, 2017

Hester, who struggled as a 3-point shooter in high school, is becoming a player who can provide that desperately needed stability.

The Gators have a number of gifted guards, including KeVaughn Allen, Canyon Barry, Chris Chiozza, and Kasey Hill. All four players are capable of getting hot from 3-point range, but none qualify as true knockdown shooters.

Though his role may be generally limited in 2016-17, the 6’3″ Hester proved against LSU that he has the raw potential to save the Gators from their shooting woes.

If the Florida Gators are going to improve the consistency with which they shoot the three-ball, then Hester will need to continue to capitalize on his opportunities to contribute.

