Florida forward Devin Robinson leaving college for NBA draft

Florida forward Devin Robinson dunks the ball during the second half of the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against East Tennessee State, Thursday, March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Fla. Florida defeated ETSU 80-65. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida forward Devin Robinson has decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft.

Robinson announced his decision Friday on social media in a letter to fans. The Gators confirmed his announcement.

Robinson says it ”was one of the hardest decisions I have faced. I will be leaving a place that has become my second home.”

Robinson averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior, helping lead the Gators to the Elite Eight. The 6-foot-8 Virginia native never missed a game in three seasons, and his length and shooting ability could be attractive to NBA teams.

Coach Mike White says he is grateful to Robinson for ”helping re-establish the culture and success of the Florida basketball program.”

