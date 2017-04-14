Florida forward Devin Robinson leaving college for NBA draft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida forward Devin Robinson has decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft.
Robinson announced his decision Friday on social media in a letter to fans. The Gators confirmed his announcement.
Robinson says it ”was one of the hardest decisions I have faced. I will be leaving a place that has become my second home.”
Robinson averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior, helping lead the Gators to the Elite Eight. The 6-foot-8 Virginia native never missed a game in three seasons, and his length and shooting ability could be attractive to NBA teams.
Coach Mike White says he is grateful to Robinson for ”helping re-establish the culture and success of the Florida basketball program.”
—
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25