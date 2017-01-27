Florida Basketball: Can Devin Robinson Make The Leap For The Gators?

The Florida basketball program has been anxiously awaiting Devin Robinson’s emergence as a star-caliber player. Will the Gators see it happen?

Throughout his tenure as a member of the Florida Gators men’s basketball team, Devin Robinson has been labeled with many forms of one word: upside. An explosive 6’8″ hybrid forward with defensive versatility and a well-rounded offensive game, Robinson has the tools for greatness.

Against the LSU Tigers, Robinson established just how dominant a player he can be when he’s aggressive on offense.

Robinson led Florida to a dominant 106-71 road victory over the Tigers in Baton Rouge. The junior poured in a career-high 24 points and added eight rebounds, two assists, and one block in just 25 minutes of action.

Robinson shot 9-of-15 from the field, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, and made his only free throw attempt in what was the best performance of his three-year Florida basketball career.

????Career high alert???? (Again) D-Rob notches another career high with 24 points. His previous was 21 against Little Rock (12/21/16) pic.twitter.com/Dx8P1vcIT3 — Gators M-Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 26, 2017

The question is: can Robinson build on this performance and realize his legitimate star potential?

Robinson is currently averaging 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 3-point field goals made in 25.2 minutes per game. He’s doing so on an efficient slash line of .509/.352/.785 and has 20 games behind him for a solid sample size.

Robinson’s season averages translate to marks of 18.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 block, and 1.5 3-point field goals made per 40 minutes.

Based on those numbers, it stands to reason that Robinson is merely elevated playing time away from stardom. Upon deeper evaluation, however, it’s clear that Robinson needs something more; he needs to become consistent.

Efficiency may not be a problem, but Robinson had scored fewer than 10 points in four straight games prior to the 12 he tallied against Vanderbilt and the 24 he had at LSU.

Florida won three of those four games, which is the only result that truly matters, but Robinson may be leaving greatness on the table. He’s too big and strong for the average small forward to defend, and far too athletic for the average power forward.

Robinson doesn’t need to average 20 points per game, but there’s one truth that’s proving to be true: he could if he put his mind to it.

Robinson deserves respect for playing within the system, but as the NCAA Tournament becomes a more realistic goal, he’ll need to prove that he can take over when the Gators need him to.

Upcoming games against the Oklahoma Sooners, Missouri Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgia Bulldogs will provide him with the perfect platform to do so.

