Florida Atlantic beats NAIA-member Webber International (Dec 21, 2016)

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Jesse Hill scored 15 points, Ronald Delph had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Jeantal Cylla added 10 points and 11 boards to lead Florida Atlantic past NAIA-member Webber International 77-57 on Wednesday night.

Webber International was scrappy throughout and had a single-digit deficit at 53-45 with 10:27 to play.

FAU (4-6) led 38-30 at halftime. But Jonathan Childs’ dunk at the 14:46 mark brought the Warriors to within 42-40. The Owls went on an 8-0 run capped by Delph’s jumper with 11:36 to play. Hill made a pair of free throws to make it 55-45 and FAU controlled the game the rest of the way.

Jovany Deuces led Webber with 13 points and Cody Carden and Joseph Serrano each scored 10 points. Deceus buried a 3 in the first half to give the Warriors their final lead at 13-10.