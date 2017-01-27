Florida Atlantic beats Florida International 83-65 (Jan 26, 2017)

MIAMI (AP) Adonis Filer and Gerdarius Troutman had 18 points each Thursday night and Florida Atlantic snapped a four-game losing streak with an 83-65 win over Florida International.

Jeantal Cylla added 16 points and Ronald Delph scored 10 for the Owls (6-13, 2-6 Conference USA), who swept the season series with the Golden Panthers (5-16, 1-7) for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

FAU pulled away in the second half with a 15-1 run to lead 61-48 with 10:04 left. Florida International trailed by double digits the rest of way and the Owls extended their lead when Troutman hit five free throws on one trip, due to a technical and 3-point shooting foul against Ronald Whitaker.

Donte McGill had 15 points, Michael Kessens scored 14, Elmo Stephen 12 and Eric Nottage 11 for the Golden Panthers. FIU led by six in the first half and had its last lead at 47-46.