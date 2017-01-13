Fleming, LIU Brooklyn hold off CCSU 60-49 (Jan 12, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Iverson Fleming had 18 points, Jerome Frink added 17 points and eight rebounds, and LIU Brooklyn beat Central Connecticut State 60-49 on Thursday night.

Fleming hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left to make it 56-49 and made all four free throws in the final 25 seconds to ice a fourth straight win for the Blackbirds (11-7, 4-1 Northeast Conference).

Nura Zanna added 10 points and LIU Brooklyn took the lead for good at 14-11 after 13 minutes into the first half.

Frink scored seven points during a 15-7 run that helped the Blackbirds reach their largest lead at 33-22. They matched that lead again with the final score.

Central Connecticut State, four times, cut the deficit down to four but couldn’t get closer and lost its 11th straight.

Austin Nehls and Khalen Cumberlander had 13 points each to lead the Blue Devils (2-14, 0-5). Mustafa Jones added 11 points.