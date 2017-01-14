Fleming leads LIU Brooklyn to 5th straight win (Jan 14, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Iverson Fleming had 15 points and 10 rebounds as three LIU Brooklyn players had double-doubles to help the Blackbirds hold off St. Francis Brooklyn 63-58 on Saturday to pick up their fifth straight victory.

Jerome Frink had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nura Zanna had his 10th straight double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Five of those rebounds were on the offensive end. Jashaun Agosto also added 12 points for LIU Brooklyn (12-7, 5-1 Northeast Conference) which had dropped four consecutive games before starting its winning run.

Fleming drilled a 3-pointer to open the second half and give the Blackbirds a 26-21 lead. St. Francis tied it at 54 with 3:16 left. Frink had a layup, and Zanna added a free throw and a layup to give the Blackbirds a 59-54 lead with 1:18 left in the game.

Rasheem Dunn led the Terriers (4-15, 2-4) with 21 points.