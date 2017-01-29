FGCU remains atop Atlantic Sun behind Morant’s 25 points (Jan 28, 2017)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Demetris Morant scored a career-high 25 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked two shots to help Florida Gulf Coast beat Jacksonville 78-56 on Saturday to remain atop the Atlantic Sun Conference.

FGCU had a three-point lead at halftime, but opened the second half on a 12-3 run for a 48-36 advantage. Morant already had a double-double with 15 minutes left and his 18th point came on an alley-oop dunk for a 58-44 lead with 11:14 to go.

Brandon Goodwin added 16 points with seven assists for Florida Gulf Coast (17-6, 6-1) and Zach Johnson added 11 points. Morant tied his career high in rebounds to help the Eagles to a 50-26 advantage on the boards.

J.R. Holder scored 21 points for Jacksonville (14-10, 2-5) and Cody Helgeland added 11. The Dolphins went 9 of 18 from distance in the first half but were held to 2 for 17 after halftime.