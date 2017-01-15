FGCU beats Lipscomb 84-80 behind Johnson’s 23 points (Jan 14, 2017)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Zach Johnson scored 23 points and Demetris Morant had 15 as Florida Gulf Coast kept Lipscomb at bay with an 84-80 win on Saturday and seized control of first place in the Atlantic Sun.
Florida Gulf Coast (14-5, 3-0) has won seven straight, with the last three coming on the road against conference foes.
Rayjon Tucker’s 3 with 6:03 left put the Eagles in front 74-60. Lipscomb rallied to outscore FGCU 16-4, closing to 78-76 on Josh Williams’ 3, but the Bisons couldn’t get any closer.
Christian Terrell and Marc-Eddy Norelia each had 14 points for the Eagles. Florida Gulf Coast outscored Lipscomb 40-20 in the paint.
Williams led Lipscomb (10-10, 2-1) with 24 points, Garrison Matthews scored 17, Rob Marberry added 14, and Nathan Moran had 11 for the Bisons. The loss snapped Lipscomb’s six-game winning streak.