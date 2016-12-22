Fall’s 20-point, 12-rebound effort powers UCF (Dec 21, 2016)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Tacko Fall scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and tallied his 100th career blocked shot to lead Central Florida to a 71-41 win over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday night.

Fall finished with two total blocks, and now sits fifth all-time in school history. Matt Williams added 17 points, including 5 of 11 from long range, for the Knights (9-3), who open conference play next Wednesday at Tulane.

Six different Knights grabbed five-plus rebounds and UCF held a 53-22 advantage on the glass overall.

Jeffrey Altidort was the lone Wildcat to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Bethune-Cookman (3-10) has lost three straight and all eight of its road games.

UCF had a 14-point lead at the half and a Williams 3 made it 46-24 with 16:37 left in the game. A Chad Brown layup about six minutes later pushed the lead over 30 and UCF cruised from there.