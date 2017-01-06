Fairleigh Dickinson holds off Wagner rally for 70-69 win (Jan 05, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Stephan Jiggetts had 17 points and dished out seven assists as Fairleigh Dickinson held off a late rally by Wagner for a 70-69 win on Thursday night.

Wagner led 39-36 going into the second half. Jiggetts drilled a 3 as part of a 9-2 run as the Knights went up 63-54 with 7:10 left. They were ahead 68-58 after Darnell Edge nailed a trey and Mike Holloway added a layup at the 4:41 mark.

They led 68-60 when Wagner rallied to close to the final score following two Michael Carey free throws. Carey missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left. Wagner’s Blake Francis grabbed the rebound but missed a jumper with one second remaining.

Ghassan Nehme added 12 points and Darian Anderson chipped in 10 for Fairleigh Dickinson (5-9, 3-0 Northeast Conference), which has won three straight after dropping seven consecutive games.

Carey led Wagner (5-8, 1-2) with 21 points.