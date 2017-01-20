Fairleigh Dickinson beats cold-shooting St. Francis Brooklyn (Jan 19, 2017)

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) Mike Holloway scored 13 points and Fairleigh Dickinson jumped out to a 15-point halftime lead then cruised to a 57-40 victory over cold-shooting St. Francis Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Holloway was 6 of 10 from the floor and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Kaleb Bishop and Darian Anderson added 12 points apiece for the Knights, (8-10, 6-1 Northeast Conference) who remain in a three-way tie with LIU Brooklyn and Mount St. Mary’s atop the conference.

Yunus Hopkinson and Gianni Ford each scored 10 points for St. Francis (4-16, 2-5), which shot 13 of 51 (26 percent) from the floor and just 25 percent on 6-of-24 shooting from long range.

Fairleigh Dickinson had a double-digit lead about eight minutes in and built a 32-17 halftime lead. Bishop’s steal and dunk about six minutes into the second half stretched the Knight’s lead to 20 points.