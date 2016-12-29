Ex-Wildcat Andre Iguodala Continues to show off his Athleticism on Warriors

In a play that ultimately won’t matter, and likely won’t be remembered, the Ex-Wildcat Andre Iguodala continues to impress people with his superior athleticism.

On Wednesday evening the Golden State Warriors home game against the Toronto Raptors, Andre Iguodala received a pass after a foul had been committed, dribbles the ball through his legs and executes an acrobatic play for an alley-oop to teammate Shaun Livingston.

The only problem is that the dunk didn’t count. The foul negated the jaw-dropping play initiated by Iguodala.

Since joining the league in 2004, he has made his presence known for being a feisty defensive player, making circus-like dunks and showing off his incredible athleticism.

Throughout his 13 year career, Iguodala has had quite the impact in the league, and even as he continues to get up there in age, he’s still a highly coveted player. The success he’s had with the Warriors has been a big part of that organization’s overall success as of recent.

Here are the stats for his NBA career:

It’s plays like this that made Arizona fans fall in love when he first arrived!

Andre Igoudala between the legs behind the back alley oop to Sean Livingston pic.twitter.com/QDFDrinZZo — The Daily Loud (@DailyLoudSounds) December 29, 2016

WOW!

I guess age doesn’t seem to get in his way too much, just like Richard Jefferson turned back the clocks of time, throwing two vicious dunks over Andre’s team on Christmas day!

It’s amazing to see these talented Arizona players that can still play ball! Fantastic acrobatic and memorable play by Iggy, and we certainly miss seeing him in the red and blue. BearDown, Arizona!

