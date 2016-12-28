Ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon has Another Huge game, Scores 30 points

For fans of the NBA and Arizona Wildcats, you can appreciate the success of our alumni as Ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon has another career game.

At Zona Zealots, we certainly like to follow our alumni at the professional level, and it feels great to see them succeed. On Monday, the Ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon had a fantastic game, scoring 30 points in the Orlando Magic’s win over Memphis.

Since being drafted fourth overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, Gordon has had a bit to overcome to warrant such a high draft pick.

Surely Gordon is athletic enough, and he made his presence known at the collegiate level for being a great defensive player, but in a league that covets offensive ability and scoring, that area of his game needed improvement.

Well, in a few short years and an injury or two later, you’re starting to see the Aaron Gordon the Magic envisioned and Arizona fans surely love and enjoy watching.

Gordon is averaging a career-best through 33 games so far this season. He is averaging 10.8 points per game which are higher than his 8.4 points-per-game career average. In Gordon’s latest game against Memphis, he scored 30 points. But a few weeks ago, he scored a career high 33-points and against a highly ranked Los Angeles Clippers on December 14th.

Gordon has arrived.

Plus, you certainly can’t forget his jaw-dropping performance at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest last season during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Unfortunately, Gordon’s team didn’t win, and aside from our bias, we feel he definitely should have!

Keep in mind Gordon is still a very young player at the age of 21. Plus, he missed a substantial amount of time in his rookie season with a foot injury. It was worth the wait.

We are happy to see Aaron playing well, and only hope that he continues to see even more success moving forward! Congratulations, Aaron, and Bear Down!

