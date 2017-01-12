Every Blue Devil Commit Selected to Join McDonald’s All-America Games

Seven future Duke Basketball players were nominated to compete in the High School McDonald’s All-America games this year.

Both Duke Basketball programs have excelled in recruiting recently, and every player currently committed to join the men’s and women’s basketball teams next season was selected to join 2017 McDonald’s All-America game rosters.

Duke Women’s Basketball has signed four players to their incoming recruiting class, and all four will compete in the McDonald’s All-America girls game. Jayda Adams, Mikayla Boykin, Madison Treece, and Jade Williams will represent the Blue Devils in the prep All-Star game. Duke’s 2017 recruiting class is currently ranked 12th best in the NCAA with three ESPNW 100 recruits.

The Duke Men’s Basketball program currently has three players signed to their 2017 recruiting class. The Blue Devils will add Wendell Carter, Alex O’Connell, and Gary Trent next season. Duke isn’t done on the recruiting trail yet, but their incoming recruiting class is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation with all of them appearing in the ESPN 100.

The 2017 McDonald’s All-America game features a showcase of the top high school boys and girls basketball players in the country. The game will take place March 29th at the United Center in Chicago.

