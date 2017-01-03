Evans scores 25, Rice puts Charlotte away in second half (Jan 02, 2017)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Marcus Evans scored 25 points and Rice pulled away from Charlotte in the second half to earn an 89-70 win on Monday night.
Evans finished 9 of 19 from the field in what was his eighth 20-plus point game of the season.
Egor Koulechov finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls (11-4, 1-1 Conference USA), while Marcus Jackson and Connor Cashaw each added 16 points.
Rice shot an even 50 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle by double digits (46-35).
Jon Davis finished with 23 points and Quentin Jackson added a season-high 19 to lead the 49ers (7-6, 1-1). Charlotte had just seven total assists on its 27 made field goals.
The Owls led 38-33 at the break and scored the first nine of the second half to seize a 14-point lead. An Evans 3-point play made it 82-64 with 3:38 left, and Rice cruised to the finish.