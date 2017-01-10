Evans hits 7 3s, Fort Wayne beats Olivet College 115-60 (Jan 09, 2017)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) Mo Evans made a career-high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts and finished with 21 points and eight assists as Fort Wayne beat Olivet College 115-60 on Monday night.

The Mastadons (14-4) set school single-game records with 21 made 3s and 35 assists, and topped the 100-point plateau for the fifth time this season, the most since Fort Wayne moved to Division I prior to the 2001-02 season.

Kason Harrell and Jax Levitch had 14 points apiece, Charles Ruise Jr. scored 13 and Jordon King added 12 points for Fort Wayne. Bryson Scott scored 11 and Racine Talla 10.

The Mastadons hit nine 3s and shot 61 percent in the first half while Olivet committed 11 turnovers and made just eight field goals. The Comets trailed 52-24 at the break.

Aaron Washington had 15 points and Chris Chrzan scored 13 for Olivet, a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.