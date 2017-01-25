Evaluating Thomas Bryant and O.G. Anunoby’s NBA draft stock

Mid-season reports have been issued for college basketball and with that comes plenty of NBA Mock Drafts. How does Indiana’s two top prospects – O.G. Anunoby and Thomas Bryant – stack up to the competition?

College basketball has hit its middle season stride, conference play well under way. The mock drafts for the NBA have been becoming more clear in recent weeks. Many have graded their top prospects for the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft, so where does Thomas Bryant and O.G. Anunoby place?

The injury to sophomore forward O.G. Anunoby is devastating, not just for the Hoosiers but for the young stars professional stock. Anunoby came into this season with extremely high expectations, many analysts and experts placing him as a potential lottery pick. Important to realize, he may or may not return to the Hoosiers for the 2017-18 season.

On the other hand, healthy Thomas Bryant is trying to make a case for his hopeful NBA career. Coming off quite an impressive freshman year, he was on named to the preseason All-American list by NBCSports.com. His high intensity and ability to score put him in the conversation.

So where does the most recent mock draft boards peg the sophomore stars?

O.G. Anunoby – Forward

Draft Express: N/A (2017); Round 1, No. 8 (2018)

NBADraft.net: N/A (2017); Round 1, No. 30 (2018)

FanRagSports: Round 1, No. 20 (2017); N/A (2018)

The question is not whether O.G. Anunoby will play in the NBA, more so a matter of when. His non-contact injury against Penn State last week ended the sophomore’s season. Anunoby has battled a few different injuries this season, missing games for illness, ankle sprain, and now the season ending injury to his right knee.

When Anunoby is healthy, his presence on the floor is unmatched for Indiana. Their defense is significantly more threatening and gives them a dynamic element on the offensive side of the ball. He first grabbed the national attention after his dominating performance at the end of the regular season and against teams in the tournament.

Anunoby averaging 11.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, and shooting 54% on the season. His numbers do not quite justify the type of impact he can have on the court. Many believe had this injury not occurred, he was a sure-fire first round pick in the 2017 draft. Athleticism and length are invaluable to an NBA prospect. Teams can fall in love with a player like Anunoby, who sits at 6’8, 235 pounds with a wing span of 7’4.

NBA teams should be drooling over plays like these…

Ya tenemos mate para este 2017, procedente de @IndianaMBB, OG Anunoby pic.twitter.com/n4LtNDztmX — Planetacb (@planetacb) January 11, 2017

The real concern is whether or not O.G. Anunoby will stay with Indiana for another year. If he leaves after this year, one could assume that a team will take him somewhere in the late first round. It would seem to be beneficial for Anunoby’s stock to stay with Crean and the Hoosiers for an additional year.

Assuming that James Blackmon Jr. plays out his senior season, the Hoosiers will be returning nearly their entire roster. Surrounding Anunoby with Blackmon, Robert Johnson, De’Ron Davis, and Juwan Morgan could once again hold high expectations for the 2017-18 season.

Additionally, if Anunoby decides to stay in Bloomington what does that do to four-star recruit Jordan Tucker’s decision to come to Indiana? Both are dynamic forwards, and Tucker has expressed his interest in starting immediately as a freshman. Jay Wright and Villanova seem to be adamant about allowing Tucker to see extended floor time and be an immediate impact player. Anunoby may not make a decision until March or April, by then it will be long past the time needed to bring in Tucker.

Tucker could learn from Anunoby and flourish in a role as a developing star for Indiana. This might come with some discretion that he probably would not start for the majority of his freshman year.

Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant had an outstanding freshman year, making 3rd-Team All-Big Ten and 1st-Team All-Freshman for the Hoosiers. He started slow, much like the Hoosiers did in the first part of the season last year but was an essential part to Indiana winning their second Big Ten Conference in four years. At 6’10, 255 pounds Bryant has the physical tools to be a productive big in the NBA.

His development over the course of just one season was extremely encouraging. Bryant’s season this year has not quite played out in the same fashion. His points per game are nearly identical to last year through 20 games, 11.9 per game. Bryant has shown growth in rebounding, assisting, and dominating on defense. When Bryant plays to the level of his potential, he’s one of the best centers in the Big Ten.

Many might argue that he has room to grow and should stay an additional year to develop under Tom Crean. Historically, Indiana has produced two top-10 picks at the center position in Cody Zeller (2013 – No. 4 overall) and Noah Vonleh (2014 – No. 9). Zeller stayed an additional season and the Hoosiers were the top team in the NCAA for much of the season. A decision that Bryant will need to make for the betterment of his career. While Vonleh left after his freshman year and was a lottery pick, he is struggling to get minutes. The development process will be much slower, but the pay check might just be worth it.

When Thomas Bryant is right, he can do things like this…

.@nolimittb31 just told Josh Reaves to get on this poster. 👀 Sweet feed from Devonte Green for the #BTNStandout: https://t.co/SWLlgrJK0z — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 19, 2017

Draft Express and NBADraft.net are convinced that Bryant will be gone after this season. The Hoosiers have another dominant forward in De’Ron Davis that can step into Bryant’s role should he decide to enter the draft. His stock is all over the place, as high as the No. 21 pick in the first round all the way to going undrafted.

Bryant’s game is not perfect, but the raw skills he has as a rim protector and post scorer can be essential to driving his stock. Bryant’s efficiency over the past few games has not been exactly stellar, but when all is set and done Bryant’s numbers will be there. The passion, pride, and work ethic that Thomas Bryant plays with should not go unnoticed. His willingness to want to get better in each game, on each possession is invaluable.

