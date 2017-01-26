ETSU outlasts Samford 96-86 in double-overtime victory (Jan 25, 2017)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) T.J. Cromer scored 27 points, Desonta Bradford had 21 – 11 in the second overtime – and East Tennessee State pulled away from Samford for a 96-86 win Wednesday night.

Samford’s Christian Cunningham sent the game into its second overtime when he hit a contested 3 at the buzzer as he was drifting left to tie it at 78.

Bradford made 1 of 2 free throws with 23 seconds left in regulation tying it at 70. Josh Sharkey missed a 3 with two seconds left at the end of regulation.

Tevin Glass’ two free throws gave the Buccaneers a nine-point lead (61-52) lead with 5:50 remaining in regulation. Demetrius Denzel-Dyson made back-to-back 3s capping Samford’s 11-1 run for a one-point lead.

David Burrell scored 14 points for East Tennessee State (16-5, 6-2 Southern), Glass had 12, and A.J. Merriweather added 10.

Denzel-Dyson finished with 26 points before fouling out in the first overtime for Samford (13-8, 4-4). Wyatt Walker added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Cunningham had 16.