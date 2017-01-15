Etou, Taplin help Tulsa hang on to defeat Temple 70-68 (Jan 14, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Junior Etou scored 15 points, Sterling Taplin hit a runner for the win with three seconds left and Tulsa edged Temple 70-68 despite a career-high 25 points by the Owls’ Shizz Alston Jr. on Saturday.

Neither team had a lead larger than eight points, but the Golden Hurricane (9-7, 3-1 American) outscored Temple 11-3 over the final six minutes. Taplin’s runner with three seconds to play broke a 68-68 tie and Tulsa held on after Alston’s desperation 3-pointer missed as time ran out.

Taplin also had five of his team’s eight steals, as Tulsa scored 16 points on 14 Temple turnovers. The Golden Hurricane outscored Temple 32-22 on points in the paint, despite being outrebounded 30-26.

Alston scored his 25 on 10-for-20 shooting with five 3-pointers. Obi Enechionyia added 15 points and Daniel Dingle 14 with eight boards and four assists for Temple (10-9, 1-5).