Ethan Happ Reaches Milestone Not Seen Since 2003 in OT Victory vs Minnesota

Ethan Happ had a career night at Williams Arena and helped the Wisconsin Badgers beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers in overtime.

Ethan Happ has quickly made a name for himself in the short time he has donned a Wisconsin Badgers uniform.

Wisconsin Badgers 78 Minnesota Golden Gophers 76

The redshirt sophomore had a career day in Williams Arena in a 78-76 overtime thriller against the Gophers. After starting slow, Happ finished very strong and completely took over in the second half.

Inside the Barn, which was sold out for the first time in two years, Happ scored a career-high 28 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, managed six assists and blocked five shots on the defensive end. He also went 11-of-19 from the floor, 6-of-9 from the free throw line in 38 minutes of action Saturday afternoon.

Not only did Happ hit a career-high in points, but he’s also the first player from a major conference since 2003 to score at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a single game.

It’s just another big milestone for the Illinois native who burst on the scene last season earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

Averaging 13.6 points per game, Happ ranks 16th in the Big Ten in scoring but second in rebounding (9.2 per game), third in field goal percentage (60.2), and third in steals (1.8). He’s reached double-digits in scoring in all but five games this season and has recorded a double-double on seven different occasions.

During his redshirt season, Happ put in a ton of work and went head-to-head in practice against Frank Kaminsky. That helped him develop into the player he his today and many knew that first year how special of a player Happ is and could be.

Happ and the Badgers look to continue to stay atop of the Big Ten standings with Maryland when they take on Penn State Tuesday night on the Big Ten Network.

