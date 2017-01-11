ESPN College GameDay Heading to Cameron Indoor Stadium

ESPN recently announced that the network’s college basketball show College GameDay will be in Durham for Duke Basketball’s matchup against Miami.

Cameron Indoor Stadium was recently named the first host this season of ESPN’s top college basketball program College GameDay. The network will air the show live on campus Saturday January 21st when the Blue Devils take on Miami in an ACC regular season contest.

Cameron Indoor Stadium is tied for the most times hosting the show with seven after the show was in Durham for last year’s Duke-UNC game to end the regular season. However, this will be the first time College GameDay visits Cameron for a game other than the Tobacco Road rivalry. The Blue Devils have made eight straight appearances on the show featured in the primetime game.

ESPN’s College GameDay show will mark the return of several former Duke Basketball players-turned NCAA broadcasters. Former Blue Devils Jay Bilas and Jay Williams will return to Duke to run the show. One interesting storyline to watch out for is how Blue Devil fans receive former Duke star Jay Williams, who shared some pretty strong opinions on how his former head coach Mike Krzyzewski handled the Grayson Allen situation.

Duke is still expected to be without Coach K at the time of this game, so interim head coach Jeff Capel will lead the Blue Devils against a talented Miami team. Logistics for the show will be announced at a later date but it is usually open to students and the general public.

