Eslik goes off for 30 as SIU-Edwardsville beats Missouri S&T (Dec 28, 2016)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) Burak Eslik scored a season-high 30 points, including five 3-pointers, and Jalen Henry added 20 with 12 rebounds as SIU-Edwardsville defeated Division II Missouri Science & Technology 85-67 on Wednesday night, snapping a six-game losing skid.

The Cougars (5-9) outrebounded Missouri S&T 49-34 and the double-double was Henry’s second this season. Freshman Christian Ellis recorded his first double-double with 10 points and 10 boards, and Keenan Simmons grabbed nine.

Telloy Simon led the Miners (7-3) – who shot 33 percent – with 16 points off the bench, Quinn Poythress and Randy Holmes scored 12 apiece. Leading scorer Jalen Myers was held to nine points on 3-for-11 shooting, 1-for-7 from distance.

The Miners were playing their first game after an 18-day break. Edwardsville was Missouri S&T’s third Division I foe this season. SIUE and Missouri S&T were once opponents in the Great Lakes Valley Conference before moving to D-I.