Ending hex at Colorado goal for No. 10 Oregon (Jan 28, 2017)

BOULDER, Colo. — Dana Altman is heading to the one Pac-12 Conference arena where he has never won.

Oregon’s seventh-year coach is 0-4 at the Coors Events Center as the No. 10 Ducks (19-2, 8-0 Pac-12) visit Colorado (11-10, 1-7) on Saturday at 9:30 p.m ET.

“Hopefully, our guys will be ready to play,” Altman said.

The Ducks lost 91-87 at Colorado last season, but none of Oregon’s current players played in any of the previous defeats in Boulder.

“I understand that history, but this is this team and this year,” said Oregon senior guard Dylan Ennis, a transfer who has never played at Colorado. “We are not expecting to go in there and lose again. I think everyone has the same mindset.”

Oregon has won a school-record 17 straight games to move into a tie for first place in the conference with Arizona at 8-0.

The Ducks welcomed back junior forward Dillon Brooks for Thursday’s 73-67 win at Utah. The 6-foot-7 Brooks, a preseason All-American who is among 25 contenders for the Wooden Award, scored a game-high 19 points after missing the previous game with a sprained foot.

“I felt good,” Brooks said. “I was kind of a little out of shape after a couple days off, but I am ready to go for the grind.”

Brooks was 7-for-15 from the field and had three assists, two rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.

“He practiced early in the week, so we knew he’d be ready,” Oregon junior guard Casey Benson said. “It was awesome to have him back in there. He made a ton of plays and some tough shots.”

Brooks leads the Ducks with 13.7 points per game and is one of five players scoring in double digits.

Senior center Chris Boucher, who has come off the bench during seven of eight games in conference play, is averaging 13 points and 6.9 rebounds to go with three blocked shots per game. Sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey is scoring 12.3 points per game while Ennis is at 11.3.

Junior forward Jordan Bell is averaging a career-high 11.2 points while leading the team with 7.5 rebounds per game. Benson has boosted his scoring in recent weeks to 5.2 points per game while making 11-of-14 3-pointers in the past four games.

“It is knowing you put the work in and then just letting it go,” Benson said. “At the end of the day, it is just a game so you cannot let the pressure get to you and have fun. I want to enjoy the game. At the end of the day, if the shots go, it is awesome, and if they don’t, then they don’t. Just go out and play and have fun with it.”

Colorado opened conference play with seven straight losses before defeating Oregon State 85-78 on Thursday.

“A win is a win and we’ll take it,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. “It is more of a relief than a celebration right now.”

Senior guard Derrick White leads Colorado with 16 points per game. Senior forward Xavier Johnson averages 15.2 points and six rebounds while junior guard George King is at 11.9 points per game.