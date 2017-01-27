Elon beats Northeastern in defensive slugfest (Jan 26, 2017)

BOSTON (AP) Tyler Seibring scored 15 points, including what turned out to be the game-winning bucket with 1:26 left, and Elon won a 51-49 defensive battle over Northeastern on Thursday night.

Neither team shot better than 40 percent, with Elon holding a 38.9 to 32.2 advantage, and they combined to total just 40 made field goals on 112 attempts.

Alex Murphy drained a 3 with 3:02 left to give Northeastern a 47-43 lead, but the Phoenix answered by scoring eight of the game’s final 10 points to grab the win.

Dainan Swoope answered Murphy with 3-pointer which cut it to 47-46. After Seibring blocked Devon Begley two possessions later, the sophomore forward made a layup which gave Elon the lead for good.

Brian Dawkins added 12 points for Elon (13-9, 5-4 CAA), which has won three straight.

T.J. Williams led Northeastern (12-9, 5-4) with 12 points.