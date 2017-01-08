Elmore, Taylor help Marshall beat Charlotte 110-93 (Jan 07, 2017)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Jon Elmore had 29 points and 10 assists, Ryan Taylor scored 24 and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and Marshall pulled away in the second half for a 110-93 win over Charlotte on Saturday night.

Stevie Browning added 17 points and Austin Loop scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Hudson Price’s free throw gave Charlotte (7-8, 1-3 Conference USA) a 54-53 lead early in the second half. Ajdin Penava made layups to open and close an 11-3 run that put Marshall (11-6, 4-0) in front, 64-57, for good with 16:11 to play and the Thundering Herd slowly pulled away from there.

Anthony Vanhook led seven 49ers in double figures with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He added nine rebounds and six assists.

Both teams shot 52 percent from the field, but Marshall made 12 3-pointers and hit 22 of 29 free throws. Charlotte was 7-of-18 from 3-point range and made 8 of 16 foul shots.