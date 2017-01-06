Elmore scores 26, Penava hits game-winner for Marshall in OT (Jan 05, 2017)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Jon Elmore scored 26 points, Ajdin Penava hit the game-winning layup with 12 seconds left, and Marshall outlasted Old Dominion 90-86 in overtime on Thursday night.

Marshall (10-6, 3-0 Conference USA) held a 77-75 lead with six seconds left in regulation, but Ahmad Caver hit a layup at the buzzer for Old Dominion to send it to overtime.

The extra period was tight the whole way, and neither team led by more than three. Elmore made a pair of free throws to tie it at 86 with 1:09 remaining. Caver and Zoran Talley each missed go-ahead jumpers on the ensuing possession for the Monarchs (9-6, 2-1) before Elmore secured the rebound, setting up Penava’s game-winner.

Elmore added two more free throws with 3 seconds left to put it away.

Ryan Taylor had 21 points for Marshall, which moved to 8-0 at home.

Caver led Old Dominion with 26 points. B.J. Stith added 21.