Elite Recruit Hamidou Diallo Possibly Headed To Huskies, Per Report

One of Syracuse’s biggest targets both literally and figuratively is Hamidou Diallo. But a new report has emerged that could be bad news for SU.

Syracuse, it appears, is going to get shun again in its pursuit of a top-flight target for next year.

Hamidou Diallo, a five-star wing who hails from Queens, N.Y., is “quite likely” to join former Big East foe Connecticut for the second half of this season, 247Sports reported on Wednesday.

The 6-5 Diallo, one of the most athletically gifted players in the entire 2017 class, attends Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn. But he has already graduated and is eligible for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Diallo, No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 11th by ESPN.com, “could enroll for the next semester at UConn and nothing would change with his draft status,” says the 247Sports report.

It’s worth noting that Mamadou Diarra, one of his best friends and a former Putnam Science Academy teammate, is on the Huskies’ roster, though he’s unfortunately out for the year due to knee injuries.

In the fall, Diallo trimmed his final list to six powerhouse programs: Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky and Syracuse.

According to various media reports on Wednesday, Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and UConn have scholarships available for the current campaign. Syracuse, on the other hand, does not.

Meanwhile, Diallo’s coach, Tom Espinosa, told the Hartford Courant on Wednesday that his star

player has made it through the NCAA clearinghouse, meaning he is eligible for the 2016-17 season.

On Thursday, Diallo reportedly will head to the Connecticut campus, his first official visit to any school. Espinosa said in his interview with the Courant that “he may try to squeeze in a couple of other visits.”

Whether Syracuse might make the cut for an official visit is unclear.

“Even with Diallo as a strictly 2017 prospect, UConn has been considered a main contender, along with Kentucky and Syracuse, to land Diallo,” says the 247Sports article. “Kentucky has been the leader in the Crystal Ball, but the prospect of Diallo heading to college this season has Connecticut trending.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the 247Sports Crystal Ball pegged the Huskies the front-runner, at 47 percent, followed by Kentucky (41 percent) and SU (6 percent).

Whether Diallo ends up at Connecticut, another college or in the pros, I think it’s pretty much a done deal that he won’t ever don a ‘Cuse uniform. A bummer for sure, however, it’s also not much of a surprise.

Once Quade Green announced his commitment to Kentucky, I figured Syracuse had virtually no shot to land Diallo. The Orange’s best chance, in my opinion, amounted to Green choosing ‘Cuse, and Diallo following him to Central New York.

Another stud recruit, another (presumed) SU strikeout.

Oh, well.

This article originally appeared on