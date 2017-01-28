Efficient Gregory lifts Loyola (MD) past Lafayette 70-62 (Jan 28, 2017)

EASTON, Pa. (AP) Cam Gregory scored 21 points, shooting 9 for 11 from the field, and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Jarred Jones added 18 points to help Loyola of Maryland past Lafayette 70-62 on Saturday.

Loyola (11-10, 5-5 Patriot League) sped to a 37-9 lead with 6:30 to play before halftime. But Lafayette climbed back quickly and outscored the Greyhounds 21-4 before intermission and were down just 11 (41-30).

Matt Klinewski made a layup at the 10-minute mark after the break to reduce Loyola’s lead to 48-47 before the Greyhounds went on a 10-0 run and kept Lafayette at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Nick Lindner led the Leopards with 21 points and seven assists and Paulius Zalys collected nine rebounds.

Lafayette (6-15, 2-8) has lost seven straight and hasn’t won since Jan. 5 when it defeated Army 79-74. The Leopards play Army on Wednesday.