Edwards’ 32 points leads Cleveland St. past Oakland 76-65 (Jan 16, 2017)

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) Rob Edwards scored a career-high 32 points on 10-for-14 shooting, and Kasheem Thomas tied a career high with 16 points in leading Cleveland State to a 76-65 upset win over Oakland on Monday.

Cleveland State (6-13, 2-5 Horizon League) broke its four-game losing streak.

Edwards’ 3 with 10:35 left to play gave the Vikings a 51-44 lead. Two minutes later his 3-point play stretched the lead to 56-46. Jalen Hayes’ jumper and Martez Walker’s dunk brought Oakland to within six points but the Golden Grizzlies couldn’t get closer.

The Vikings played their third game in five days and won for the first time on the road this season. Demonte Flannigan added 11 points the Vikings.

Hayes led Oakland (14-5, 4-2) with 25 points and eight rebounds and Walker finished with 10 points. Oakland shot just for 2 for 18 (11 percent) from 3-point range.

The Golden Grizzlies have dropped back-to-back games after a five-game winning streak.