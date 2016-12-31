Eastern Washington thwarts Idaho’s comeback attempt, 69-62 (Dec 30, 2016)

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) Jacob Wiley had 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Felix Von Hofe added 22 points and Eastern Washington survived a late rally to beat Idaho 69-62 in the Big Sky opener for both teams on Friday night.

The Eagles (9-5) led by 22 with 6:50 left but committed eight turnovers over a five-minute stretch while the Vandals (5-7) went on a 19-2 run to close the deficit to 62-57.

Victor Sanders accounted for Idaho’s final 13 points in that late burst and had 20 of his season-high 32 points in the final 5:55.

Wiley ended the run with 1 of 2 free throws at 1:43 and Von Hofe stopped the momentum for good with a 3-pointer near the end of the shot clock that made it 66-57 with 59 seconds left.

Von Hofe also hit a run-killing 3-pointer early in the second half and finished 6 of 11 from 3-point range.