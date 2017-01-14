Eastern Michigan slips past Ohio 53-49 (Jan 14, 2017)

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Ty Toney scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Eastern Michigan slipped past Ohio for a 53-49 win Saturday.

Eastern Michigan (11-6, 3-1 Mid-American) trailed by seven at the break but tied the game at 37 midway through the second half with a 7-0 spurt capped by James Thompson’s layup. The teams knotted again at 41, 46 and 48 before Toney got a layup to put Eastern Michigan on top for good, 50-49, with 3:44 left.

Tim Bond sealed it with a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go. Ohio’s Jaaron Simmons missed a 3 at the other end and the Bobcats rebounded but didn’t get another shot off before the buzzer.

Bond finished with 13 points and James Thompson IV had 11 for the Eagles.

Ohio (11-4, 3-1) got 14 points and 11 rebounds from Jason Carter, his first career double-double. Jordan Dartis added 12 points and Kenny Kaminski had 10.