Eastern Michigan beats Bowling Green behind strong 2nd half (Jan 10, 2017)
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Willie Mangum IV scored 19 points, James Thompson IV had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Eastern Michigan beat Bowling Green 81-53 on Tuesday night.
Eastern Michigan built a 36-29 lead at halftime and started the second half on an 10-0 run for a 17-point lead. Bowling Green didn’t get on the board in the second half until Demajeo Wiggins’ dunk at the 14:25 mark and the Falcons were outscored 45-24 after halftime.
Ty Toney also scored 16 points for Eastern Michigan (10-6, 2-1 Mid-American) and Tim Bond added 14. The Eagles shot 58.2 percent overall and held the Falcons to 17-of-51 shooting.
Zack Denny had 14 points and six rebounds for Bowling Green (7-9, 1-2). Demajeo Wiggins added 11 and seven.
Rodrick Caldwell and Dylan Frye combined to scored 11 straight BGSU points in the second half but the Falcons still trailed 54-42 with 10:49 left.