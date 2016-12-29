Eastern Kentucky beats Div. II Virginia Wise 70-51 (Dec 28, 2016)

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) Nick Mayo and Asante Gist scored 16 points apiece as Eastern Kentucky beat Division II Virginia Wise 70-51 on Wednesday night.

Mayo was 7 of 9 from the field while Gist was 4 of 13 and scored all of his points from beyond the arc for the Colonels (7-8). DeAndre Dishman added 15 points and seven rebounds. The team averaged 42 percent shooting from the field and had a 40-35 rebounding edge over Virginia Wise.

Mayo sank a jumper to start off the second period and the Colonels followed that with a Gist 3-pointer and a Dishman dunk to extend their 13-point halftime lead to 19, 41-22, with 17:58 to play.

Eastern Kentucky led 34-21 at the break and throughout the second period.

Taiwo Badmus scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Highland Cavaliers.