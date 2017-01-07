Eastern Illinois pulls away from Eastern Kentucky 74-60 (Jan 07, 2017)

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) Montell Goodwin scored 17 points and added six assists and Eastern Illinois snapped a season long three-game losing streak with a 74-60 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Cornell Johnston finished with 14 points and six assists while Demetrius McReynolds added 12 points for the Panthers (9-7, 1-2 Ohio Valley).

Neither side shot the ball particularly well, each finishing below 40 percent, but the Panthers hit three more 3-pointers than the Colonels and finished with a plus-13 advantage at the free throw line (23-10).

Eastern Kentucky (8-10, 1-2) kept it close in the first half, but Eastern Illinois pulled away in the second. McReynolds hit a 3-pointer 57 seconds into the second period to spark a 10-0 Panthers run which gave them a 41-27 lead. The Colonels never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Asante Gist scored 20 points and Nick Mayo added 17 for Eastern Kentucky.