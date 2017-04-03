Durham is third player to announce plans to leave UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) Forward Juwan Durham has become the third UConn player to announce that he is leaving the basketball program.

The 6-foot-11 freshman posted on Twitter on Monday that he made his decision after talking to his family, teammates and friends. Durham played 28 games this season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Durham joins freshman Vance Jackson and sophomore Steven Enoch, who are planning to transfer after the Huskies went 16-17, their first losing season in 30 years.

Makai Ashton-Langford, a top recruit, asked last week to be released from his national letter of intent to play for Connecticut.

But star guard Jalen Adam posted on Twitter Saturday that he will return for his junior season, ending speculation that the team’s leading scorer might make himself eligible for the NBA draft.

Coach Kevin Ollie last week replaced associate head coach Glen Miller with Raphael Chillious, who held a similar position at the University of Washington.

